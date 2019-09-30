Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake Boosted by Raging Capital Management Llc; Ci Investments Lowered Its Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Shares Rose

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 34.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 104,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 408,508 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.19 million, up from 303,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 129,078 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 290,600 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.35 million, down from 294,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $214.91. About 1.46M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.20 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: iPhone 11 Hits Stores; McDonald’s Dishes Out Dividends – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)â€™s Upcoming 0.5% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Beyond Meat Set Up For ‘Whopper Of A Short Squeeze’ – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Raised The Dividend Again, But It’s Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il has invested 1.8% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.59% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cheviot Value Management Ltd holds 17,793 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated stated it has 3.68M shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.7% or 52,610 shares. Woodstock has invested 0.72% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Florida-based Transamerica Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.16% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.46% or 145,500 shares. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 142,296 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.17% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fragasso Gru accumulated 0.15% or 3,538 shares. First Corporation In has invested 0.62% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Shoker Investment Counsel reported 8,274 shares. The Maine-based Bangor State Bank has invested 0.27% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 18,353 shares to 118,649 shares, valued at $225.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 45,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

