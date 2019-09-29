Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shares Declined While Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lowered by $1.37 Million Its Position; Hennessy Advisors Trimmed Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Shares Declined

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 32,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 633,240 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.65M, down from 665,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 290,983 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 138,710 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.63M, down from 145,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 7,047 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Venor Cap Limited Partnership invested in 260,719 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 18,979 shares stake. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Boston Limited Company holds 0.06% or 26,402 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 39,160 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.16% or 2.49 million shares. First Lp holds 360,582 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 695,430 are held by Seizert Partners Ltd Com. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 9,950 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 17,878 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 1.11M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $569.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 35,948 shares to 211,364 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 78,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Employers Holdings’s (NYSE:EIG) Impressive 127% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 19% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 22% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 20% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 60 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Company invested in 1.22% or 432,000 shares. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Camelot Portfolios Lc accumulated 0.67% or 21,173 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Company accumulated 19,734 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Blue Chip Prtnrs holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,552 shares. Pennsylvania reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Limited has invested 1.88% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dana Inv Advsrs owns 165,806 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 81,437 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 54,385 shares. Moreover, Bruce Co Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dillon & Associates Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benin has invested 2.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Birinyi Associates has invested 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 8,882 are held by Raub Brock Cap Management Lp.