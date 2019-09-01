Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shares Declined While Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Philip Morris (PM) Share Price Declined While Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Holding

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 4,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 88,272 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 83,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78M shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 495,795 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares to 135,262 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,966 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.