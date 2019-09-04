Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Venor Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $8.44 Million; Altria (MO) Holding Held by Keystone Financial Planning Inc

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 420,794 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Altria (MO) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 7,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 94,263 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 87,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Altria for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 7.66 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 1.31 million shares. Country Tru Comml Bank invested in 514 shares or 0% of the stock. Field & Main Financial Bank holds 4,200 shares. Brinker Capital reported 90,115 shares. Wellington Shields & Co stated it has 0.54% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.28% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership reported 5,415 shares stake. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 118,118 shares. 71,970 were accumulated by Van Eck Assocs. Regions Finance has 219,404 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 15,081 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Hilltop Hldgs holds 30,188 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Natixis stated it has 349,549 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 9,779 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Management Lp reported 31,170 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Hawaiian National Bank holds 335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Franklin reported 7,926 shares. 62,165 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Zeke Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 277,719 are held by Venor Cap Mgmt Lp. Vanguard Gru Inc invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Tci Wealth holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio.