Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Venor Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $8.44 Million; Cabot (CBT) Holder Cabot-Wellington Has Cut Its Stake by $5.05 Million

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 208,182 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 27/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Celebrates 30 Years of Success and Development in China; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 146,051 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.47M for 11.47 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

