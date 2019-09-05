Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Venor Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $8.44 Million; Alpine Associates Management Maintains Stake in Red Hat (RHT)

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 224,114 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 101,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 740,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.26M, up from 638,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Reaches Agreement to Sell Equity Interests in BlueMountain – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 90,735 shares. James Research stated it has 12,447 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Net Llc accumulated 943 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Mngmt Of San Francisco Limited Company accumulated 4.98% or 665,746 shares. Systematic LP accumulated 31,170 shares. Arrowstreet Lp stated it has 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 32,954 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability has 50,435 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc stated it has 235,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Venor Limited Partnership has 277,719 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd reported 273,689 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 7.27 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Timessquare Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.49% or 1.44 million shares.

More recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.