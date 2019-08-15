Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Visa (V) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 13,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 31,948 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.07. About 1.60 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 25,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 315,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00 million, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 99,459 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.78 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altarock Ptnrs Ltd holds 4.19% or 282,516 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank stated it has 65,276 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Vision Cap owns 52,509 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.26 million shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Group invested in 4.19 million shares. Duncker Streett & holds 22,579 shares. Guyasuta Inv Incorporated has 4,085 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors has 14,444 shares. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs Inc accumulated 5,071 shares. Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 737,556 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company holds 0.34% or 958,922 shares. Moreover, Profit Management Ltd Liability Company has 1.73% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bkd Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pittenger Anderson reported 90,902 shares stake. Pennsylvania Tru reported 37,293 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 27,102 shares to 29,600 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company reported 384,334 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 224,005 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 9,924 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com owns 50,435 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dupont Capital reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Seizert Prns Llc accumulated 1.16 million shares or 2.31% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 598,158 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). M Securities accumulated 2.2% or 214,288 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.07% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated has 2.35M shares. Citigroup invested in 63,801 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio.

