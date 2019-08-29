Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Taylor Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cut Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Market Value Rose

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 106,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 550,650 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47 million, down from 656,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 142,088 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 273,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.41 million, down from 284,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $281.03. About 1.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prns Llp has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Zweig reported 1.25% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 335 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 598,158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Brinker Incorporated has 10,651 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 26,630 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 4,441 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 8,400 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership invested in 5,999 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thornburg Investment Inc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.66 million shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 222,778 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aurelius Lp, a New York-based fund reported 525,913 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.