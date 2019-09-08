Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined; Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose While First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Its Stake

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 1,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 18,187 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 16,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 535,646 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,694 shares to 18,904 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,515 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Company has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mcf Advsr Lc owns 75 shares. Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 14,657 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 231,576 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust owns 862 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 112,429 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Company accumulated 6,500 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 14,008 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 38,985 shares. Accuvest Glob Advisors invested 0.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alkeon Capital Limited Company reported 848,581 shares stake. Moreover, Edmp has 0.37% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 345,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 598,158 shares. 26,621 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.06% stake. First Advisors LP has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Michigan-based Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Swiss Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.5% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,700 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 63,801 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.04% or 32,994 shares. Raging Capital Limited Liability Com invested 1.96% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Prudential invested in 212,975 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Prns reported 0.07% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

