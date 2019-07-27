Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Decreased Its Position by $671,440 as Market Value Rose; Ametek New (AME) Shareholder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $983,836 as Market Value Rose

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 15,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,534 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 40,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 346,267 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,789 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 45,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 1.50M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 314,523 shares to 714,511 shares, valued at $29.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 28,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Prtnrs Llc accumulated 31,644 shares. 625,000 are held by Taconic Capital Limited Partnership. Envestnet Asset Management owns 25,280 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 32,994 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 494,593 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Riverhead Cap Management Lc has 134,545 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc owns 10.66M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.18% or 11,490 shares. Invesco reported 297,286 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 2.35M shares. Axa accumulated 0.04% or 232,900 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership stated it has 5,999 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 83,788 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 36,989 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 753 shares to 2,185 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 24,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,722 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).