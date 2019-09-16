Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trimmed Holding by $516,800

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 6,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.76M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 2.07 million shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 284,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, down from 314,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 527,434 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 119,500 shares to 697,000 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 3.71 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Forterra Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 11,951 shares to 446,930 shares, valued at $47.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 88,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

