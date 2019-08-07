Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Declined; As Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Stock Price Rose, Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 243,624 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $194.2. About 1.34M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 25,180 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg stated it has 640,756 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ifrah Svcs holds 1,316 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Van Eck Associates Corporation has invested 0.18% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 4,129 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,830 shares. The California-based Violich Management Inc has invested 0.5% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Monetary Grp Inc Inc holds 0.69% or 9,735 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 29,342 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation owns 69,859 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate reported 11 shares. Wright Serv invested in 0.3% or 4,117 shares. 800 are held by Numerixs Techs Inc.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 10,594 shares to 42,478 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,293 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

