Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Upped Holding by $6.23 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 37,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 198,310 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.16 million, up from 160,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $157.69. About 2.68M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 165,367 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,375 shares to 39,739 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 7,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,122 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).