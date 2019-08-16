Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; As Genesee & Wyo Cl A Com S (GWR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Cut Position

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl A Com S (GWR) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 13,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 64,686 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 77,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl A Com S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.08. About 188,339 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 175,272 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc Com Stk (NYSE:DY) by 43,563 shares to 157,984 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 15,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Conns Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CONN).

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Genesee & Wyoming Acquisition Boosts Rail Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Presents At Stifel 2019 Transportation & Logistics Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ GWR, OMN, NRE, ACIA – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Will Newly Acquired Genesee And Wyoming Pay For Its Infrastructure? – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Transportation Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica State Bank stated it has 115,811 shares. M&T Bank reported 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Citigroup Inc reported 8,318 shares. 146 are held by Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 8,057 shares. 28,913 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Company. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Golden Gate Private Equity, California-based fund reported 94,700 shares. Tygh Cap Inc has 1.13% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 2,339 shares. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.04% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Carlson Capital Lp accumulated 86,892 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 3,011 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 47% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential owns 212,975 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.12% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 303,900 were reported by Raging Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 2.12 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Zweig owns 253,182 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 3.61 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 29,400 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Com has 1.13 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 170,628 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 224,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 17,500 were reported by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus. Parkside Fin Retail Bank reported 1,836 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 8,271 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 1,445 shares.