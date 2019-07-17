Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Decreased Holding by $3.11 Million

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 107,142 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $12.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1996.99. About 1.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. IS GIVING A SUBSIDY TO AMAZON; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.55 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intl Grp Incorporated holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 160,851 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boston Private Wealth Limited Company reported 2.21% stake. 1,374 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co. Guardian Capital Advsrs LP reported 547 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 1,413 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Avenir holds 2.59% or 13,695 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv has 287 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Com reported 3.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company holds 0.18% or 2,090 shares in its portfolio. 123 were accumulated by Cambridge Advisors Inc. Connable Office Incorporated invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,586 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 4,995 shares for 6% of their portfolio. Whetstone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 16,171 shares for 11.68% of their portfolio.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8,165 shares to 8,677 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI).

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.