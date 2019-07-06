Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Cut Stake by $22.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) Share Price Rose, Holder Cullen Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $865,400

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 339,310 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 21,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, down from 117,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 2.64 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA PLC ( COMPANY) ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT RUDY MARKHAM AND SHRITI VADERA WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTORS FOR FINAL TIME AT COMPANY’S AGM…; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 01/05/2018 – AstraZeneca (AZN) Gains on Takeover Chatter

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $954.62M for 27.66 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:ABB) by 23,968 shares to 290,980 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bnp Paribas (BNPQF) by 16,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 328,114 shares. Blackrock stated it has 7.27 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability holds 57 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Com accumulated 7.09 million shares or 0.73% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Brinker invested in 10,651 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bessemer holds 117 shares. M Secs Inc reported 214,288 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd owns 1.44M shares. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.12% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP has 0.05% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 31,170 shares. Wellington Group Llp invested in 8.85 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Personal invested in 300 shares.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.