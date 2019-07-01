Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Rose While Venor Capital Management LP Has Cut by $8.44 Million Its Stake; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raised Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Price Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.37. About 4.68 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 287,776 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb Corp invested in 0.07% or 6,362 shares. Nomura Holdings Inc holds 352,556 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Old Point Tru & Financial Svcs N A holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,246 shares. 21,084 are held by Lau Associates Limited Liability Corporation. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Ne has invested 4.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Navellier Associates has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Llc holds 6,847 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp invested in 659,415 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt owns 1,813 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York holds 170,510 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 409,701 shares. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bancorp has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 4,082 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.05M shares. Factory Mutual Insurance invested in 0.49% or 365,911 shares.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $490,228 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 2.67M are held by Goldman Sachs Incorporated. Tegean Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 9.52% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 315,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,989 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Hsbc Pcl holds 482,086 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). State Street invested in 1.91M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital holds 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 9,795 shares. Greenleaf owns 15,820 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Aviance Prtn Lc has invested 0.4% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Massachusetts-based Contravisory has invested 0.07% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 151,382 shares.