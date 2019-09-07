Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Declined While Venor Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $8.44 Million; Longer Investments Has Cut Holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) as Share Price Rose

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 535,646 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Capital Management Ltd owns 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,283 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny stated it has 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cedar Rock Capital Ltd holds 30.04% or 12.50M shares in its portfolio. Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi reported 21,733 shares. Hightower Trust Lta stated it has 185,603 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 573,916 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,364 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0.82% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 107,236 shares. Asset Management One Limited accumulated 1.55M shares or 0.87% of the stock. Tradition Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). D Scott Neal Incorporated has 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,696 shares. Utah Retirement owns 470,666 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Fincl invested in 0.01% or 270 shares. Salem Cap Management holds 7,552 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raging Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 303,900 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company owns 1.13M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M&T Retail Bank Corporation stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ejf Cap Limited Liability Co reported 246,781 shares. Nfc Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 426,203 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 15,820 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 90,735 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 77 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 273,484 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company reported 23,211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Inc Llc reported 4,571 shares. Franklin Resource has 7,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brigade Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.87% or 314,200 shares.