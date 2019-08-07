Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Declined While Venor Capital Management LP Cut Position by $8.44 Million; As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined, Troy Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $212.95 Million

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 1.49M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 50,639 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 1,995 are owned by C M Bidwell & Associates. 11,188 are held by Argi Inv Service Ltd Liability Corporation. Franklin Resource invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Hbk Investments Lp has 44,915 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Llc invested in 856 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Kemnay Advisory Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Wellington Grp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.85M shares. Evergreen Cap Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Weiss Asset LP has 8,271 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Co holds 4.98% or 665,746 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Credit Suisse Ag owns 127,935 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 482,086 were accumulated by Hsbc Plc.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 74% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “CNBCâ€™s Tim Seymour On His NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF, CNBS: Itâ€™s All About Risk-Adjusted Returns – Forbes” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 6,200 shares to 94,674 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.