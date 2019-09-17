Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Declined While Nfc Investments Has Cut by $464,310 Its Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Holder Dragoneer Investment Group Upped Its Position

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $178.87. About 6.26 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 11,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 415,148 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47M, down from 426,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 220,713 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 318,924 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 230,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Llc invested in 12,185 shares. Franklin Resources holds 26,445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech has 0.08% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 376,387 shares. The New York-based Capital Returns Management Lc has invested 13.62% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Panagora Asset Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,290 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 345,833 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 15,699 shares. Greenleaf invested in 15,820 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 247,662 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 332,318 shares. Ejf Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 328,939 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).