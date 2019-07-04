Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Price Rose While Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Centurylink (CTL) Holder S Muoio & Company Increased Its Stake by $6.14 Million as Stock Price Declined

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 887.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 558,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 62,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 12.24 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 308,723 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raging Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 303,900 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. The New York-based Aurelius Capital Management Lp has invested 56.59% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 9,000 were reported by Blair William And Com Il. Evergreen Cap Ltd Co has 9,184 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Capital Returns Mngmt Limited reported 11.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 9,924 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Capital Investors Limited accumulated 12,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 13,532 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 25,280 shares. 11,000 are held by Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 16,705 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 512,702 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. $254.40 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23.