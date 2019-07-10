Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Value Rose While Capital Returns Management Has Cut Its Holding; Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose While American Investment Services Has Upped Holding by $763,338

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 47,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 465,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69 million, down from 513,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 384,393 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 7,323 shares. Capital Returns Mgmt Llc invested 11.08% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Martingale Asset LP invested in 472,140 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp stated it has 7,727 shares. Earnest Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 35 shares. Dupont Cap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Assetmark Inc reported 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Ltd reported 4,571 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Goldentree Asset Mgmt LP holds 542,517 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 382,325 shares. C M Bidwell Associate accumulated 1,995 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Schroder Investment invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 108,568 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. Paw holds 0.67% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Inv Counsel invested in 6,745 shares. Pitcairn Co holds 12,156 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 9.58 million shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 652,435 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Webster Financial Bank N A holds 0.74% or 41,940 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii invested 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Schmidt P J Invest Inc reported 1.86% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hutchinson Ca reported 28,845 shares stake. Sandhill holds 6,671 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt reported 86,100 shares. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls has 3.76% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,963 shares.

