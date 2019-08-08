Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Value Declined While Elm Ridge Management Has Cut Stake by $6.30 Million; Zix (ZIXI) Holder Archon Capital Management Decreased Position as Shares Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 842,114 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 143,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 211,877 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 354,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 585,922 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 62,165 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 2,484 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 7.27 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 598,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 12,719 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Personal Finance Svcs holds 300 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 13,532 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 8,271 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Contravisory Investment Management has 0.07% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 3,847 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant LP owns 30,838 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 127,935 shares stake. 170,628 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 335 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 534,151 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolase Inc by 816,737 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.