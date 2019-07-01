Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Valuation Rose While Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $22.00 Million; Diversified Investment Strategies Has Decreased Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Position by $1.34 Million

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 254,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 466,148 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 300,817 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 263,130 shares. Venor Management Lp holds 15.59% or 277,719 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 28,700 shares. 24,297 were accumulated by Jane Street Gp Limited Company. 75,704 are held by Tcw Grp. 19,599 are held by Utah Retirement. D E Shaw owns 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 382,325 shares. Brigade Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 314,200 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Capital Fund accumulated 60,184 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) reported 213 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 30,923 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Returns Mngmt Lc accumulated 11.08% or 465,718 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd has invested 0.73% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Prelude Capital Ltd invested in 856 shares.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 225,685 shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 690,072 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirador Cap Prns Limited Partnership holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 371,819 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 76,737 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.04% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). 6,798 were reported by Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 729,185 shares. Piedmont Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Ameriprise Fin Inc invested in 0.01% or 2.74 million shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 32,600 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 839,709 shares. Products Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 167,200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

