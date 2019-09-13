Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding Maintained by Aurelius Capital Management Lp; Iconiq Capital Has Lowered Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position by $501,160

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89M, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 62,172 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 14,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 102,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 503,058 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 04/05/2018 – Elekta: Apollo Hospitals Group chooses Elektas MOSAIQ for new proton center; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 06/03/2018 – West Announces Results of Wireless 9-1-1 Location Trial with Google; 02/04/2018 – A&D Takes Weighing Precision to New Heights with Apollo; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC; 11/04/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Company Secretary Change; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP CHOOSES ELEKTA’S MOSAIQ FOR NEW PROTON CENTER; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL AUM $247B, EST. $260.50B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco owns 246,683 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 56,500 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 2,258 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.01% or 18,313 shares. Voya Invest Lc invested in 0% or 17,598 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 47 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% or 36,710 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Taconic Advisors LP holds 2.72% or 805,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 372 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Llc holds 303,433 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 1,445 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Public Limited has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $45.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc has 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 47,193 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,400 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.12% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 19,230 shares. Stelac Advisory Serv accumulated 0.29% or 10,993 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 15,099 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pzena Invest Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 228,267 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 8,750 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 247,838 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs LP reported 29,455 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Lc owns 162,334 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 98,758 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd owns 1.71M shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Grandeur Peak Advsrs Ltd Co, a Us-based fund reported 88,975 shares.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.63M for 16.87 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

