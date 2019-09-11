Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding Has Increased by Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc; As Trinity Inds (TRN) Market Value Declined, Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Its Position

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 129.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 28,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 50,435 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 21,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 433,719 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 1.00 million shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 Million Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 11/04/2018 – Watchdog to probe Trinity Mirror-Express merger; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s Express deal faces public interest probe; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q Net $40.2M; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK -FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$ 608.3 MLN VS HK$ 441.5 MLN; 11/04/2018 – BLANK CHECK COMPANY, TRINITY MERGER CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $300.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Trinity Industries: Adrian Lajous to Retire From Board

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Da Davidson & Co has 0.02% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 42,933 shares. 13D Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 534,520 shares or 3.48% of the stock. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Cardinal Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Ct has 983,162 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 914,565 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management owns 0.08% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 691,255 shares. New England & Mngmt reported 24,350 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 17,676 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). D E Shaw & Inc holds 982,362 shares. Thb Asset Management reported 18,002 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 13,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 100 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 225 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares to 16,968 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 569,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.60M for 13.30 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 3,172 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 83,788 shares. Camarda Advisors Lc reported 57 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 232,607 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Art Advisors Limited Liability invested in 4,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 653,276 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Invesco Ltd holds 297,286 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 19,599 shares stake. Bogle Mngmt Lp De invested in 0.08% or 22,419 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). The Oregon-based M Hldg Secs Inc has invested 2.2% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 81,446 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited stated it has 384,334 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 398,818 shares in its portfolio.