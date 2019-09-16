Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Thornburg Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position; Blume Capital Management Upped Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $314,450

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 282,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.77M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 533,724 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 8,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 32,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 14.73M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 54,782 shares to 84,260 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 355,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Increased An Energizing 122% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Instructure: Recent Pullback Is Attractive, Though Could Be Better – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 71% – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 99% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Shares A Year Ago Have A 48% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

