Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Tegean Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.10 Million; Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Boosted Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 4139.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 14,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,136 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 787,700 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 30/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Akamai, Instructure, and Apptio Shine — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman George Conrades To Retire — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00; 04/04/2018 – Media Organizations’ Security Practices, Threats & Concerns Examined in New Akamai Research Report; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Mgmt, Operating Cmte to Work Toward Operating Margins of 30% in 2020; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 25,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 384,393 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 82% – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assured Guaranty enters into Co-Operation Agreement with DTW Capital Solutions Pty Limited – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 14% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 473,507 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership reported 45,278 shares. Gideon Cap holds 0.18% or 11,490 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 19,599 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bogle Mgmt LP De has invested 0.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 2.12 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.1% or 29,400 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 8,400 shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt Llc invested in 7% or 211,877 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 57,964 shares. Creative Planning holds 9,578 shares. M Hldg Incorporated owns 214,288 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,010 were reported by Gagnon Ltd Liability. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Utd Capital Fin Advisers Llc reported 0.03% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Oak Assocs Oh reported 0.6% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Conning Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 8.77M shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Tradewinds Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 133,287 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 19,238 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quantbot Lp holds 0.06% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 8,329 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 69,545 shares. Burney reported 36,266 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. $672,063 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was sold by Gemmell James. 2,157 shares were sold by Ahola Aaron, worth $151,335 on Thursday, February 14.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,410 shares to 6,718 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,367 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).