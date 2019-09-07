Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake by $9.02 Million; High Pointe Capital Management Has Increased Centene (CNC) Position by $379,480; Stock Value Rose

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 7,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 7,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 535,646 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,880 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated invested in 35,224 shares. 110,884 were reported by Korea Corporation. Sit Inv Associates has 53,265 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Eqis Management has 33,589 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.54% or 482,072 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.52% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cibc Mkts has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 77,123 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd accumulated 45,894 shares. 111,771 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Lc. Holderness Investments, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,650 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Burke & Herbert Savings Bank & Communications holds 0.2% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 2.78 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 415,000 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $35.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 88,035 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Blair William And Il stated it has 9,000 shares. Taylor Asset holds 550,650 shares or 15.93% of its portfolio. Zweig holds 253,182 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 24,624 shares. Element Cap Lc owns 6,549 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.02M shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has 44,915 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Of San Francisco Ltd Co invested in 665,746 shares or 4.98% of the stock. Nfc Lc stated it has 426,203 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability accumulated 258,187 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 60,184 were reported by Capital Fund.