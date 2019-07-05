Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Ejf Capital Raised Its Holding; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Rose, Commerce Bank Lowered Its Position

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 15,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,659 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38 million, down from 359,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.29M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 336.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 190,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,781 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 56,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 339,310 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.05B for 15.06 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar holds 170,205 shares. Btc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,097 shares. Veritas Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.74% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Forte Ltd Liability Com Adv accumulated 11,711 shares. Sky Gp Limited invested 2.6% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.03% or 1,319 shares in its portfolio. 2,290 were reported by Argent Cap Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts-based Excalibur Mngmt has invested 0.93% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Grimes And Com owns 5,655 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,345 shares. Central Bank Tru holds 0.11% or 5,311 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company invested in 31,530 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 3,456 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett & Co has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,897 shares to 94,234 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: A Little Worry – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: What We Are Seeing – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Did Altria Waste $13 Billion on Juul E-Cigs? – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation and the November 5, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Trexquant Investment Lp reported 30,838 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 494,593 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability reported 32,963 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 29,400 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 31,170 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Schroder Inv Management Grp reported 235,800 shares stake. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 73,413 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 6,549 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 36,989 shares. Assetmark has 77 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 90,735 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 393,722 shares. Bogle Inv Lp De reported 0.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 18% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Share Price Is Up 45% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 1.28M shares to 4.07M shares, valued at $56.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 11,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,682 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).