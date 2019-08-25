Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Capital Returns Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.08 Million as Share Value Declined; Boeing Co Com (BA) Shareholder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Lowered Its Holding by $697,611

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 47,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 465,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69M, down from 513,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 546,683 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Numerixs Investment accumulated 0.05% or 8,200 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 19,599 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 77 shares. Capital Fund Management holds 60,184 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 207,463 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Parametrica Mngmt holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 6,720 shares. Bogle Inv Management LP De reported 22,419 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Axa has invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.2% or 25,100 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Aperio Gp Ltd Company accumulated 653,276 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,980 shares to 46,932 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Small (IJR) by 8,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.