Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Capital Returns Management Decreased Holding by $2.08 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cadian Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $18.42 Million

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 47,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 465,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69M, down from 513,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 455,324 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 76,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 928,933 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.62M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.94. About 799,057 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 588,389 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $141.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 622,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. Shares for $6.53M were sold by ZUK NIR. Shares for $1.87M were sold by BONVANIE RENE. Klarich Lee sold $1.68 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 200.87 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,616 are owned by Bourgeon Capital Management Lc. Smith Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 2.38% or 302,509 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.03% or 220,650 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Lc holds 4,450 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Ser Group Inc accumulated 22,526 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California-based First Republic Investment Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 57,200 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability owns 0.99% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 4.48M shares. Oakworth Capital reported 232 shares. Citigroup owns 116,911 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Halsey Ct invested in 2.7% or 67,836 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company has 30,579 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp stated it has 25,773 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Service Advisors has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Palo Alto Networks’ Stock Lost 20% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Earnings Preview: The Stock Could Be Hitting Support – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks: Pay No Mind To The Market And Keep Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Palo Alto Networks Has Spent Over $1 Billion on Acquisitions – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 28, 2019.