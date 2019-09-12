Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $1.26 Million; Nuwave Investment Management Increases Holding in Hologic (HOLX)

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 1512.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 7,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 7,661 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $367,000, up from 475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 1.41M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 284,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96 million, down from 314,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 613,215 shares traded or 10.91% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 14,664 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 8,384 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Captrust Financial owns 97 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 26,823 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd invested in 14,742 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Parnassus Invests Ca has 2.82% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 15.53M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 18,959 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 923,379 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments has 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Llc holds 0.02% or 83,836 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 48,900 shares.

