Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Aurelius Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $22.00 Million as Stock Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Stock Rose While Bb&T Boosted Its Holding

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy (D) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 18,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,390 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, up from 129,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.14 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 308,723 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schneider Mgmt holds 5.82% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 573,643 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 25,648 shares. First Personal holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 335 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 26,621 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,334 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 176,027 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 117 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 224,005 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 80 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 31,644 are held by Aviance Cap Lc. First Trust Advsrs LP owns 291,023 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Goldentree Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 2.6% or 542,517 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 34,400 shares.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Company In (NYSE:BMS) by 6,825 shares to 8,602 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Industri (NYSE:TRN) by 44,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,561 shares, and cut its stake in Arcosa Inc.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.