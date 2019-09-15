Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding by $5.75 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 527,434 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 7,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 49,428 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 56,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $45.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 19,636 shares to 108,406 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 17,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

