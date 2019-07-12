Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Aurelius Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position; Franklin Resources Stake In Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Was Boosted

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 691,239 shares traded or 15.88% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 41,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.97 million, up from 990,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $165.21. About 1.08M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust LP invested in 291,023 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Zebra Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 10,038 shares. Tcw Grp holds 0.03% or 75,704 shares in its portfolio. M Holdg Securities accumulated 214,288 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Pnc Fin Svcs has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 512,702 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has 8,400 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 850,480 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru has 4,441 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Burney Communications stated it has 31,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 111,040 are held by Alyeska Investment Gp L P. Denali Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Boston Prtn, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Caxton Lp accumulated 0.04% or 5,999 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 18,423 shares to 312,468 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 146,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,918 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Highland Mgmt invested in 22,993 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Jnba invested in 241 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 3.57M shares. First Long Island Invsts Lc has 132,403 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.11% or 303,295 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 28,587 shares. Blackrock reported 30.59M shares. Spectrum Group Inc has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.23% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Chesley Taft Associate Lc invested in 19,245 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Stack Fincl Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3.91% or 204,083 shares. Lincoln Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Roundview Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 7,675 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 198,397 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. The insider O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766. Shares for $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W. Shares for $5.42 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. $176,063 worth of stock was sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8.