Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Aurelius Capital Management LP Cut Position as Stock Price Rose; Holder Choate Investment Advisors Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 346,267 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,333 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 14,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 53% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased J. C. Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 232,607 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 2,334 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.07% or 3.71M shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 2.12 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Co owns 258,187 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zebra Cap Lc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 850,480 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.4% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 5,286 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.1% or 2.35M shares. Kahn Brothers Group Inc De has 1.24 million shares.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 496,126 shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $100.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 5,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,643 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Company has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 2.61% stake. 3G Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 11,420 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford has invested 1.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Triangle Wealth Mgmt owns 27,459 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt owns 2.86% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 134,191 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh owns 608,833 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 72,600 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 14,020 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Ks invested in 0.2% or 98,365 shares. Indiana-based Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 1.20 million shares. Bangor Savings Bank stated it has 15,342 shares. Sonata Group Inc has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).