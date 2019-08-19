Assured Guaranty (AGO) Stock Rating Reiterated by Analysts at UBS; The $50.0000 Target Indicates 12.51% Potential; Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary (CHKP) SI Increased By 8.28%

Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary (NASDAQ:CHKP) had an increase of 8.28% in short interest. CHKP’s SI was 10.62 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.28% from 9.81 million shares previously. With 918,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s short sellers to cover CHKP’s short positions. The SI to Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary’s float is 8.49%. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $108.12. About 632,986 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point has $145 highest and $105 lowest target. $125.33’s average target is 15.92% above currents $108.12 stock price. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. Mizuho initiated Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, February 20.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software services and products for IT security worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.80 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It has a 21.13 P/E ratio. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security activities and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It has a 10.54 P/E ratio. The firm insures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects.