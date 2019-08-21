Assured Guaranty (AGO) Stock Declined While Kahn Brothers Group Has Cut by $980.35 Million Its Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Papp L Roy & Associates Decreased Its Position

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty (AGO) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 22,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.07 billion, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 312,938 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 54,044 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 58,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 1.60 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs invested in 0.05% or 12,385 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 90,735 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 6,720 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 0% or 598,158 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 53 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 25,280 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc holds 9,795 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated invested in 56 shares or 0% of the stock. M Securities Inc owns 2.2% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 214,288 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 26,621 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Voya Inv Management Lc owns 20,461 shares. Amer Intl Group Inc Inc holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 1,830 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group accumulated 2,334 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd owns 17,383 shares. Hengehold Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.6% or 20,809 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Company holds 783,200 shares. Sun Life reported 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 10.95 million are held by Fmr Limited Co. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.85% or 315,069 shares. Fayerweather Charles has 9,669 shares. New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 1.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Confluence Ltd holds 2.5% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.20M shares. 1,799 are owned by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Inc Inc. Beacon Fincl Group Inc holds 11,209 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 29,368 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.3% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 16,899 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.74% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Lindsell Train Limited owns 4.26 million shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 14,380 shares to 42,895 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,859 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).