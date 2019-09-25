Assured Guaranty (AGO) Market Valuation Declined While Kahn Brothers Group Has Boosted Its Holding; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cambiar Investors Has Decreased Its Position

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 16,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 270,094 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89M, down from 286,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 3.06 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty (AGO) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 326,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.92B, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 713,905 shares traded or 28.68% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 3,677 are held by Ledyard Commercial Bank. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 46,116 shares. 46,889 were accumulated by Lee Danner Bass. Granite Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 16,143 shares. Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 125 are owned by Endurance Wealth. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 865,290 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 6,623 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 135,289 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.90M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 481,573 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Country Club Tru Com Na holds 76,132 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.39 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 475,737 shares to 797,821 shares, valued at $52.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 244,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.