Assured Guaranty (AGO) Holder Kahn Brothers Group Upped Its Holding by $13.76 Billion; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Boosted Stake in Pg&E (PCG)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty (AGO) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 326,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.92 billion, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 290,983 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36M shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resource Inc holds 404,323 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 460,108 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 68,947 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 2.22M shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 159 shares. Tpg (Sbs) Advsr holds 1.00 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Asset Management has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oakworth Capital, a Alabama-based fund reported 100 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 55,967 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 866,222 shares in its portfolio. Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Utah Retirement Systems reported 99,620 shares. King Street Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 5.00M shares. 1,310 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 197,427 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 2,258 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% or 15,820 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gp holds 0% or 1,582 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 17,598 shares. Paloma Mgmt Comm invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.06% or 3.83M shares. Zeke Capital Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Republic Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 9,794 shares. Mirae Asset Invs has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nfc Llc holds 4.98% or 415,148 shares in its portfolio. Venor Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 14.33% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Hrt Fincl Lc invested in 14,392 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 107,736 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity accumulated 376,387 shares.

