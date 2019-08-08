Assurant (Put) (AIZ) Shares Rose While Citadel Advisors Has Lowered Position by $437,000; As Coresite Realty (COR) Share Price Declined, Mairs & Power Has Lifted Holding

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 133,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.89M, up from 949,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.74. About 281,826 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (Put) (AIZ) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 3,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 7.53% or $8.26 during the last trading session, reaching $117.89. About 985,025 shares traded or 78.77% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc owns 27,273 shares. 180,600 were accumulated by Blackstone Gru Limited Partnership. Royal London Asset Mngmt has 21,927 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited owns 101,721 shares. Nomura Asset accumulated 12,037 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 174,048 shares. Westpac Banking reported 3,907 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 5,100 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 6,104 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 71,971 shares. Earnest Ltd Llc holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 3,222 shares. 167,500 were reported by Hennessy. Quantbot Technologies Lp has 21,791 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (ZROZ) by 19,018 shares to 30,753 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 93,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

