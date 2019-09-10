Assurant Inc. (AIZP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

This is a contrast between Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZP) and Aon plc (NYSE:AON) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Insurance Brokers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant Inc. 111 0.76 N/A 4.74 24.66 Aon plc 183 4.19 N/A 4.99 37.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Assurant Inc. and Aon plc. Aon plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Assurant Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Assurant Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Aon plc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Assurant Inc. and Aon plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aon plc 0.00% 27% 4.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Assurant Inc. and Aon plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aon plc 0 4 1 2.20

On the other hand, Aon plc’s potential upside is 3.19% and its average target price is $199.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Assurant Inc. and Aon plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.69% and 92.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Aon plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assurant Inc. -0.44% 3.16% 14.27% 11.88% 0.79% 19.01% Aon plc -3.39% -3.02% 7.7% 22.49% 31.98% 30.19%

For the past year Assurant Inc. has weaker performance than Aon plc

Summary

Aon plc beats Assurant Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs. This segment also provides advisory services to technology, financial services, agribusiness, aviation, construction, health care, energy, and other industries. In addition, this segment offers reinsurance brokerage services for treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as specialty lines, such as professional liability, workers' compensation, accident, life, and health; actuarial, enterprise risk management, catastrophe management, and rating agency advisory services; and capital management transaction and advisory services for insurance and reinsurance clients. The HR Solutions segment offers human capital services in the areas of retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, investment consulting, benefits administration, exchanges, and human resource business process outsourcing. It provides products and services primarily under the Aon Hewitt brand. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.