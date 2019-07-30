Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Reaches $114.46 52-Week High; Beigene LTD. – American Depositary Shares (BGNE) Shorts Increased By 1.04%

Beigene LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BGNE) had an increase of 1.04% in short interest. BGNE’s SI was 3.50 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.04% from 3.46M shares previously. With 175,000 avg volume, 20 days are for Beigene LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s short sellers to cover BGNE’s short positions. The SI to Beigene LTD. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 11.35%. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.82. About 48,095 shares traded. BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has declined 28.65% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical BGNE News: 16/04/2018 – BEIGENE – IN PATIENTS WITH OVARIAN, BREAST CANCER, PRELIM RESULTS SUPPORT RECOMMENDED PAMIPARIB DOSING REGIMEN, DEMONSTRATED ANTITUMOR ACTIVITY; 09/05/2018 – BEIGENE LTD – REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $32.54 MLN, COMPARED TO NIL IN SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – BeiGene 1Q Loss/Shr $2.03; 21/03/2018 BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $93; 09/05/2018 – BeiGene 1Q Rev $32.5M; 10/04/2018 – BEIGENE INITIATES GLOBAL PHASE 2 TRIAL OF ANTI-PD-1 ANTIBODY TISLELIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 09/05/2018 – BEIGENE LTD QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS, BASIC AND DILUTED $2.03; 03/04/2018 – BEIGENE APPOINTS J. SAMUEL SU TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – BeiGene Initiates Global Phase 2 Trial of Anti-PD-1 Antibody Tislelizumab in Patients with Previously Treated Hepatocellular Ca; 16/04/2018 – BeiGene Initiates Global Phase 2 Trial of Anti-PD-1 Antibody Tislelizumab in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Mature T-and

The stock of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) hit a new 52-week high and has $119.04 target or 4.00% above today’s $114.46 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $7.04B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $119.04 price target is reached, the company will be worth $281.48M more. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $114.46. About 148,965 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible

More notable recent BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BGNE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why BeiGene Lost 11.6% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Priority Review Granted to BeiGene’s Supplemental New Drug Application in China for Tislelizumab in Urothelial Carcinoma – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $7.85 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.11 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $130.95 million for 13.43 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,435 shares. Aqr Limited Company invested in 458,445 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 874,116 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 124 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Inc reported 12,219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 978 shares. Cibc Corp reported 0.01% stake. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability owns 19,281 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 383,098 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 3,037 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.94 million shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 2,216 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 0% or 21,927 shares. Stratos Wealth owns 6,687 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Assurant (AIZ) Announces 2019 Property Catastrophe Reinsurance Program – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.04 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 24.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.