Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Reaches $114.03 52-Week High; 1 Analysts Covering Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)

Among 5 analysts covering Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Land Securities Group Plc had 29 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by JP Morgan. The stock of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) on Friday, May 10 with “Underweight” rating. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. Numis Securities maintained the shares of LAND in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. See Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) latest ratings:

The stock of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) hit a new 52-week high and has $122.01 target or 7.00% above today’s $114.03 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $7.01 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $122.01 price target is reached, the company will be worth $490.70M more. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $114.03. About 161,433 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries

Land Securities Group PLC, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 6.24 billion GBP. It provides clients with access to retail units in shopping centers, retail warehouses, shops, and other regional properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers clients with access to offices and creates office developments supporting complementary uses, such as retail, public space, and residential.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold Land Securities Group plc shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 5.12 million shares or 2.69% less from 5.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 3,514 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 200 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 853,629 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has 1,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 19,257 shares. Strs Ohio holds 22,692 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 86,705 shares. 101,520 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Cahill Fincl Advsr has invested 0.07% in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). 213,863 are owned by State Street Corp. Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 0% or 496 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corp invested in 180,438 shares.

The stock decreased 0.31% or GBX 2.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 841. About 814,675 shares traded. Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. The insider GLADSTONE DAVID bought $1.20 million.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.01 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 24.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.11 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $130.94M for 13.38 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.