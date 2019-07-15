Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Reaches $111.64 High on Jul, 15; Aristotle Capital Boston Has Upped Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Stake

The stock of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) reached all time high today, Jul, 15 and still has $116.11 target or 4.00% above today’s $111.64 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.86 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $116.11 PT is reached, the company will be worth $274.52 million more. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $111.64. About 36,747 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.)

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) stake by 44.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc acquired 303,585 shares as Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 981,888 shares with $19.44 million value, up from 678,303 last quarter. Opus Bk Irvine Calif now has $756.15M valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.97. About 53,469 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Board of Directors; 28/05/2018 – OPUS TO REDEEM ITS SENIOR UNSECURED FLOATING RATE BONDS, 2013/2018, IN ADVANCE OF THE FINAL MATURITY DATE; 18/04/2018 – Opus Group: Welcome to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Opus Group AB (PUBL); 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – VTV COMPANIES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO OPUS ACCOUNTS FROM DATE OF ACQUISITION; 11/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus wins new concession in Chile; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 05/04/2018 – OPUS ONE Resources Begins a Drilling Program on Its Fecteau Property, Located in Urban-Barry Township, Quebec, Canada; 03/04/2018 – Opus Bank: Jim Strickland Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Comml Banking; 03/05/2018 – SPIE WINS DELOITTE HVAC CONTRACT FOR OPUS 12 TOWER; 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY NET INCOME 5.84B FORINT

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity. TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc. sold $772.36M worth of stock or 7.87M shares.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.86 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 23.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has 3,750 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs holds 12,219 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 269,788 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department reported 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). British Columbia Investment Management Corporation stated it has 16,952 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America reported 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Us Bancorporation De owns 1,087 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 122 shares. Financial Architects holds 0.1% or 612 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0% or 978 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 10,566 shares. Westpac Corp holds 3,907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.11 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $130.94M for 13.10 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

