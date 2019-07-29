Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) EPS Estimated At $2.13; Private Capital Management Has Upped Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Position

Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report $2.13 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 0.95% from last quarter’s $2.11 EPS. AIZ’s profit would be $130.94M giving it 13.43 P/E if the $2.13 EPS is correct. After having $2.21 EPS previously, Assurant, Inc.’s analysts see -3.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 389,062 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Private Capital Management Llc increased Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) stake by 28.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc acquired 157,625 shares as Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)’s stock rose 15.64%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 713,265 shares with $8.37 million value, up from 555,640 last quarter. Lakeland Industries Inc. now has $84.15M valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 6,604 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 11.18% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 06/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 24/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 13,616 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Perritt Capital Management Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Renaissance Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). 5,044 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Salem Counselors reported 3,500 shares stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 1,800 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). 10,400 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Lc. Granite Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). 16,569 are owned by Northern Trust Corporation. Heartland Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Ariel Invests Limited Co reported 969,863 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

More notable recent Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shareholders Booked A 62% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SINTX TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Abitibi Royalties: Canadian Malartic & Early Stage Royalties Development & Exploration Update – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ZAGG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pure Gold Mining, Wabauskang First Nation and Lac Seul First Nation Sign Project Agreement for Madsen Red Lake Mine – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Private Capital Management Llc decreased Everi Holdings Inc. stake by 271,840 shares to 3.57M valued at $37.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kkr & Co. Inc. Cl A stake by 53,785 shares and now owns 1.74 million shares. Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) was reduced too.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Assurant (AIZ) Announces 2019 Property Catastrophe Reinsurance Program – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity. Shares for $772.36 million were sold by TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc. on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mgmt L L P Nc reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). 11,455 were accumulated by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% or 872,177 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.74% or 167,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 12,021 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pentwater Cap Mngmt Lp owns 100,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Thomas White Intll Limited invested in 0.08% or 4,600 shares. Parkside Bank owns 34 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability invested in 0% or 3,493 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.29% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 492 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 105,370 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).