Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Analysts See $2.13 EPS; Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weyerhaeuser had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) rating on Monday, March 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $32 target. See Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) latest ratings:

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $32 Upgrade

23/01/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report $2.13 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 0.95% from last quarter’s $2.11 EPS. AIZ’s profit would be $130.94 million giving it 13.10 P/E if the $2.13 EPS is correct. After having $2.21 EPS previously, Assurant, Inc.’s analysts see -3.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.61. About 48,759 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.86 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 23.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity. TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc. had sold 7.87M shares worth $772.36M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.70 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 3,711 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 1.12 million shares. 49 are held by Cornerstone Advisors. Element Mgmt Lc has 1.51M shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp has 22,439 shares. 99,840 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsr has 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 3,101 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Victory Cap Inc reported 0.02% stake. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). 38 are owned by Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Company. Uss Invest Management accumulated 262,900 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt L P invested in 0.02% or 12,372 shares. Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $18.83 billion. It primarily invests in United States. It has a 99.92 P/E ratio. The firm operates under four business divisions, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Shares for $210,526 were sold by Hagen Russell S. 5,195 Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares with value of $119,640 were bought by Stockfish Devin W.

The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 1.00M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold Weyerhaeuser Company shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 15,154 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc owns 402 shares. Qs Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sei Invests Comm holds 0.05% or 530,841 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.33% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Central Retail Bank Tru Company reported 240 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.02% or 585,344 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co accumulated 390,000 shares. Moreover, Windward Cap Ca has 0.29% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 86,096 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs has invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Meridian Inv Counsel owns 84,742 shares. Hilltop holds 0.08% or 13,928 shares. Ohio-based Park Oh has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 0.84% or 916,321 shares. Vanguard Grp has 0.1% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 95.87M shares.