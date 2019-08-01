Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Analysts See $2.13 EPS; KDDI ORDINARY SHARES (KDDIF) Shorts Raised By 76.51%

KDDI CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KDDIF) had an increase of 76.51% in short interest. KDDIF’s SI was 2.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 76.51% from 1.19 million shares previously. With 163,700 avg volume, 13 days are for KDDI CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KDDIF)’s short sellers to cover KDDIF’s short positions. It closed at $26.23 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report $2.13 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 0.95% from last quarter’s $2.11 EPS. AIZ’s profit would be $130.95M giving it 13.31 P/E if the $2.13 EPS is correct. After having $2.21 EPS previously, Assurant, Inc.’s analysts see -3.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 510,858 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 2.70M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited invested in 0.05% or 5,600 shares. Adage Gp Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). The New York-based D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Calamos Ltd Com holds 70,159 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Management Inc invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). 27,322 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Davis R M reported 4,905 shares stake. Ghp Investment Advisors invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 5,020 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh accumulated 46,685 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Andra Ap invested in 60,300 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 7,450 were reported by Meeder Asset. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 61,519 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 6,696 shares.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.97 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 23.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity. 7.87 million shares were sold by TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc., worth $772.36 million.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $61.39 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, and Global Services. It has a 11.83 P/E ratio. The Personal Services segment offers mobile communications services under the au brand; and fixed-line communications services, such as FTTH, CATV, and other services under the au HIKARI brand name, as well as sells mobile handsets.

