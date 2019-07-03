Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Analysts See $2.13 EPS; Bluefin Trading Has Decreased Jd Com (JD) Holding By $10.82 Million

Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report $2.13 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 0.95% from last quarter’s $2.11 EPS. AIZ’s profit would be $130.74M giving it 12.90 P/E if the $2.13 EPS is correct. After having $2.21 EPS previously, Assurant, Inc.’s analysts see -3.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.94. About 279,669 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 87.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 360,594 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 52,206 shares with $1.57 million value, down from 412,800 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $53.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 5.99 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Ishares Inc (Put) (EWZ) stake by 324,000 shares to 473,500 valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) stake by 1.19M shares and now owns 1.20M shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was raised too.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD Sports counters retail gloom with global expansion, gym style push – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JD Sports says confident of meeting profit expectations – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Itâ€™s Not Yet Time to Cash In On JD.com Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $84.53M for 157.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, January 31. The stock has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 1 by CLSA. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. Daiwa Securities maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. Benchmark maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.75 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 23.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Blackstone Gp L P invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,479 shares stake. Bailard Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Sun Life holds 104 shares. 17,657 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. First Citizens Bankshares Trust Communication reported 16,831 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Segantii Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 50,000 shares stake. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,020 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 90,455 shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 75 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Assurant Names Jay Rosenblum Senior Vice President, Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About National Instruments Corporation (NATI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Core Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity. On Thursday, March 21 TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc. sold $772.36 million worth of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 7.87 million shares.